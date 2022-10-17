Panthers Run at Titan Meet

ETV News stock photo

Last Tuesday, Pinnacle headed north to take part in the Titan Meet. Once more, Jonathan Kessler held the top time for the Panthers, coming in fourth place.

Kessler was followed by Ryker Howell in 24th, Cole Barton in 32nd, Joey Howell in 38th and Evan Nunez in 46th. As a team, Pinnacle took fifth overall.

Madison Sasser set the pace for the Lady Panthers, coming in ninth place. Next was Darolani Motte and Kiera Davis in 15th and 16th, respectively. Finally, Heather Kerr finished in 20th to help Pinnacle take third overall.

Full results from the Titan Meet can be found here. Pinnacle will now gear up for regionals on Wednesday.