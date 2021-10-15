Panthers Run at Titan Meet

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle traveled to Lakeside Park on Tuesday to participate in the Titan Meet. Sophomore Robert Levy (Telos) stunned the crowd with the fastest time, finishing the three miles at 18:58. Leading the Panthers was Jonathan Kessler in eighth place overall with a time of 21:02.5. He was followed by Cole Barton (15th, 22:02.9), Michael Schmitz (28th, 23:27.1) and Jayson Miller (42nd, 29:09.6).

On the girls’ side, Ella Jay (Merit) set the pace with a 24:22.8 time. Lady Panther teammates Kemery Stuckenschneider and Madison Sasser were grouped together. They finished fifth (26:05.2) and sixth (26:35.9), respectively. The final Panther to cross the finish line was Daolani Motte as she took 14th with a time of 30:44.9.

Pinnacle will now prepare for the regional competition on Oct. 20.