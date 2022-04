ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Over the weekend, Pinnacle traveled south to take part in the North Sevier Invitational with 14 other teams. Although many Panthers put in the hard work, only Darolani Motte scored points. She did so when she took fifth in the javelin.

North Sevier won the boys’ division with 121 points while Beaver won the girls’ division with 107 points. Full results can be found here.

Up next, Pinnacle will head to the Blue Mountain Invitational on Friday.