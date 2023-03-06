Panthers Slip Against Monticello

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The last time Monticello and Pinnacle met on the hardwood, the Panthers used a second-half comeback to defeat the Buckaroos and win the region title. The contest in the playoffs turned out to be similar, but for the other team. Pinnacle played great defense in the first two periods, holding Monticello to just 13 points. That allowed the Panthers to take a six-point lead in the halftime, 19-13.

The Buckaroos were not finished, however. They came out blazing in the third quarter to score 19 points and pull within two. Monticello remained on the attack while the Panthers searched for answers. Unfortunately for Pinnacle, those answers would not come as Monticello, this time around, came back to win 46-44.

Pinnacle’s leading scorer was Cole Barton with 12 points, followed with Jonathan Kessler with 10 points. Ryker and Brody Howell each added nine points on the afternoon. The game closed the chapter on the Panthers’ season at 19-8 overall. They were 7-1 in region and tied Monticello for first.