Panthers Sprint Past Pirates *Photo Gallery*

After the Pirates took down the Panthers in their first meeting this season, Pinnacle was ready to return the favor. That is not how the game would start, however, as Green River scored on a two-out error in the first inning.

Down by one in the second inning, the Panthers put together a huge response. Walks and hit batters helped put runners aboard and the Pinnacle batters took advantage of the opportunity. McGuire Kocks doubled in two runs before Michael Schmitz hit a three-run, inside-the-park homerun.

The Panthers added to their total with three more runs in the third. They kept the Pirates off the bases and went on to win the game 11-1. Kocks picked up the win on the mound and struck out 12 batters in five innings.