Panthers Step Back *Photo Gallery*

After picking up their first win of the season, the Panthers took a step back last week. Pinnacle surrendered 46 runs in three contests, making it difficult to remain in games.

The Panthers fell 19-6 on Monday against Tabiona. Nearly half of those runs were unearned (10) as the Tigers took advantage of five errors. At the plate for Pinnacle, McGuire Kocks led the way, going 3-3 with a double and two runs scored. Michael Schmitz also had a good day with a double while finishing 2-3.

Pinnacle cut down the errors on Wednesday at Puite, but the Thurderbirds continued their unbeaten season. Puite scored in every inning and went on to win it 11-1.

The week-cap at home saw Bryce Valley come to town. The Mustangs were rolling early, again scoring in every inning. They put the game away in the fifth with seven runs to win it 16-1. The Panthers only gave up two earned runs but 15 errors took Pinnacle out of the game.

The Panthers (1-10) will look to clean things up this week on the road. On Monday, they will take on Altamont (4-1). Then, on Wednesday, they will play Valley (8-4) before ending the week at Panguitch (10-2).