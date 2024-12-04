Panthers Streak Ends Against ALA *Photo Gallery*

The Pinnacle Panthers and American Leadership Academy (ALA) Eagles were both undefeated going into Tuesday nights game. Pinnacle was sitting at 4-0 and the Eagles were 3-0. The game started off as a solid battle between the two clubs, ending the first at 10-9, in favor of the Panthers.

The second quarter is where things went off the rails a bit, as ALA outscored Pinnacle by nine in the quarter. The third was the same story; the Eagles would put up 13 more points than Pinnacle in the quarter.

The score sat at 39-18 as the fourth quarter began. Pinnacle would score 20 points in the quarter, but the deficit was too far gone, ending the game at 47-38, Eagles. The game was a great test for the Panthers, as they want to make a run against some talented teams in the state tournament.

Heather Kerr led her team in scoring with 19 points in the game, followed by Jostyn McLean in double digits as well with 11 points. The Lady Panthers will be back at it on Friday on the road, as they face the Water Canyon Wildcats in another non-region matchup. The Wildcats fell to Piute in their last game, 52-46.