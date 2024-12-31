Panthers Struggle Against Patriots

The Pinnacle Panthers girls’ basketball team hosted the Providence Hall Patriots on Friday for a non-region matchup. The Patriots are a 3A team, with wins this season over American Prep, Parowan and Logan.

The Panthers were sitting with a 7-6 overall record, coming off a 2-2 record at the Panther Winter Classic with wins over UMACW and Rockwell. Providence Hall made it tough for the Panther offense throughout the game, holding them to 23 points in the game, as the Patriots would get the win, 56-23.

The Lady Panthers will now set their sight on Jan. 3, as they host the Piute Thunderbirds in Price. This game will be followed by their region opener against the Monticello Buckaroo on Jan. 10.