Panthers Struggle in Monticello

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Pinnacle opened the region schedule with three straight wins, but had to face the Buckaroos in Monticello on Tuesday night. It was a wacky start as Monticello only scored two points in the first quarter. The Panthers, on the other hand, could not take full advantage as they scored nine.

Then, in the second quarter, Pinnacle was held to just two points. Monticello used the Panthers’ offensive slump to jump ahead 20-11 at the break. The Panthers tired to make up for the offensive lull, but never did catch the Buckaroos for their first region loss, 48-36.

Cole Barton led the scoring for the Panthers with 14 points to go along with six rebounds followed by Brody Howell with seven points. Meanwhile, Jonathan Kessler recorded seven rebounds and seven assists.

Pinnacle (13-6, 3-1) will be back on the court on Friday to face Monument Valley (4-12, 0-4) at home.