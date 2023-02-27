Panthers Surround Mustangs *Photo Gallery*

The first round of the 1A State Tournament began on Saturday with the #10 Panthers hosting #23 Dugway. Pinnacle was ready from the jump and never left this one in doubt. The Panthers ran out to a 20-4 start and went into halftime up 47-12. They cruised in the second half to a dominating 61-30 victory.

Jonathan Kessler, Joey Howell and Brody Howell all reached double figures with 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively. Kessler also tallied five assists and four steals while Cole Barton added nine points and a team-high six rebounds. B. Howell also recorded four steals.

In addition, 10 total players got on the board for Pinnacle in this one. The Panthers were excellent from the field, going 27-59 (48%). Many freshmen stepped up, including Riley Davis with four assists off the bench.

The Panthers will next play #7 Wendover on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.with a chance to reach the quarterfinals on the line.