Panthers Survive Late Pirate Push

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Rivals Green River and Pinnacle met in the consolation bracket on Thursday night. It was nip and tuck in the first half as the teams traded buckets. At the break, it was the Panthers that held a slight 21-18 lead.

Pinnacle then opened the game up with a 17-7 third quarter. With their season lives’ in the balance, the Pirates fought back with all their might. In the final eight minutes, Green River put up 18 points, but came up just short 46-43.

Three Panthers reached double figure scoring, headlined by Cole Barton’s game-high 18 points. Jonathan Kessler added 11 points while Ryker Howell scored 10. For the Pirates, Joe Vollmer and Luis Hernandez led the way with 14 points each.

#10 Pinnacle will now advance to play another region opponent, #11 Monticello, on Friday at 1 p.m. That game will be streamed live on teamhive.live. Meanwhile, Green River’s season has come to an end with an 11-16 record.