Panthers Take Their Mark

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

As the temperature begins to rise, the Panthers are ready to go outside and stretch their legs for the track season. It is difficult for every school in the state to know exactly what to expect as it has been two years since the last complete season. With that said, Pinnacle anticipates a large senior class, especially on the boys’ team, which will bolster the squad.

One of those senior athletes is Landon Hardy, who has been a mainstay on both the cross country and track and field teams since joining Pinnacle. “Landon is a stud,” said head coach Ray Jones. “I’m excited to see what Landon can do.”

Jones went on to say he is looking forward to all the athletes that plan to come out and join the team. “Whoever shows up, we have to work.” He continued, “I approach everything the same way. You have to believe in the work, work hard, and have high character and morals. Everything else will take care of itself.”

Track is a different animal than all other sports because of the number of distinct, and often conflicting, events in each meet. “You have jumpers, sprinters, throwers, relays and distance runners,” said Jones. “You have to attack your specialty and rely on good assistance to teach theirs.”

Pinnacle will go up against Green River in the region, but expects to do well with its senior-heavy crew. The Panthers have good athletes at the high jump and long jump as well as some fast sprinters. “I’m excited for the season,” concluded Jones.