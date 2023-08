ETV News Stock Photo

Pinnacle beat Telos last Friday 11-4. The Panthers, who were winless up to this point in their season, now enjoy a record of 1-2.

This game is in stark contrast to their last two games, where scoring was not as apparent as it was in their latest match up.

On Wednesday, the Panthers (1-2) will have their first home game against Orderville (2-2). The game will start at 3 p.m.