Panthers Unable to Contain T-Birds

The Pinnacle Panthers hosted the Piute Thunderbirds for a non-region matchup in the 1A classification. The Thunderbirds were sitting with an even record of 6-6, with some big wins over Gunnison Valley, Tintic and Green River. The Panthers were at 5-6, with some big wins over Salt Lake Academy and Freedom Prep Academy.

The Thunderbirds came out strong in the first quarter, outscoring the Panthers 28-13, taking the early lead. Pinnacle continued to struggle in the second quarter, as the half would come to an end with Piute in full control, 48-25. Eventually the clock would strike zero as the Panthers fell in their third straight game, ending the game with a score of 82-56.

Joey Howell led the way for the Panther scoring with 14 points. Diego Contreras finished the game with 12 points and Brody Howell was also in double digits, scoring 11 points in the game. Dominick Vigil and Bryson Shumway finished with eight points each and Brevon Hyde scored three for the Panthers.

Pinnacle will match up with the Green River Pirates next for the rivalry region matchup. The game will be Tuesday in Price. Following the rivalry matchup, the Panthers head to Monticello on Friday for another region matchup with the Buckaroos.