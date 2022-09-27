Panthers’ Up and Down Week

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle had three matches last week, including two on the road and one at home.

First, the Panthers headed to Eureka, where they took on Tintic. The Miners made quick work of the Panthers, winning in three sets.

Then, Pinnacle visited Dugway. The Panthers turned it on in the match to defeat the Mustangs 3-1. Heather Kerr recorded six kills while Madison Sasser had five. The Panthers landed a combined 20 aces in the contest, by far their best serving stats of the year.

On Saturday, Pinnacle wrapped up the week at home against Bryce Valley. The Mustangs were too strong for the Panthers as they won, 3-0.

Pinnacle (3-11, 0-2) will now head to Escalante (11-4) on Tuesday before playing Monument Valley (2-1, 1-1) on Friday at home.