Panthers Use Comeback to Win Region Title

A lot was on the line on Friday when Monticello came to town. Not only was Pinnacle celebrating senior night, but Coach Jones’ crew had put itself into a position to win the region title. Seniors Ryker Howell, Jonathan Kessler, Daniel Carpenter and Owen Neil were honored before the game, but the focus quickly shifted to the critical task at hand.

While Pinnacle was a bit slow out of the gates offensively, the Panthers did a credible job on the defensive side. They held the visitors to just 19 points in the first half, but still trailed by three.

The Panthers knew that if they could clean things up on the offensive end and continue their stingy defense, they would put themselves in the right position. The moment was not too big as Pinnacle did just that in the second half. The Panthers doubled their score in the third quarter, scoring 16 points while holding the Buckaroos to just eight. Pinnacle did not let off the gas and completed the comeback to win 50-38.

Cole Barton scored a game-high 20 points while Brody Howell finished with 11. Kessler and Ryker Howell each added eight points in the win.

Defeating Monticello means that both the Panthers and Buckaroos are Co-Region Champions. A big step for team and program that is clearly on the rise. The Panthers will now await the final RPI Standings and look to make some noise in the state tournament.