Panthers Volleyball Plays Successful Opening Game on the Road

The Pinnacle Panthers volleyball team traveled to Dugway, home of the Mustangs, for their first match of the season. Pinnacle would get the first set victory, with a close 25-21 win. In set two, they would win again, 25-19. The Mustangs had some life in them yet, as they fought hard to win in a close battle, 23-25. In set four, the Lady Panthers were ready to put a bow on it, getting the big win, 25-12. This gave Pinnacle the team win, 3-1.

Heather Kerr had a great match, finishing with four aces, seven kills, seven blocks, four digs and 27 receptions. Xylee Perry had some great assists, finishing with five, along with two kills, an ace and six receptions. Myleigh Petersen ended her night with three aces, a kill, two blocks and seven receptions.

Jazmyne Mullis finished with two kills, two blocks and 18 receptions. Keyira Ruiz ended the night with two aces and eight receptions. Orionna Manchester would finish with an ace, a dig and 11 receptions. The girls will be back at it on Thursday as they travel to Eagle Mountain for a match against the Rockwell Marshals.

The next day, they will face a back-to-back schedule as they travel to West Valley, for a match against the American Prep WV Eagles on Friday.