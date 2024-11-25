Panthers Win Home Opener Over Dugway *Photo Gallery*

The Pinnacle Panthers boys’ basketball team played a back-to-back against Merit Academy and Dugway. First, against Merit, the boys’ had a solid first quarter, but would fall behind after the Knights put up 23 in the second quarter.

With Pinnacle trailing by 17 after the first half, the Merit offense wasn’t about to slow down, handing Pinnacle their first loss of the season, 85-53. Brody Howell led the game in scoring with 13, followed by Diego Contreras (11), Bryson Shumway (6) and Joey Howell (5).

Heading to the game against Dugway, it was the Panthers’ first game at home. They showed out and impressed, scoring 18 in the first quarter to Dugways’ two points. The story stayed the same throughout the game, as the Panthers improved to 2-1, ending the game with the win, 59-29.

Dominick Vigil and Joey Howell led the game with nine points each, followed by Contreras (8), Shumway (6), Gavone Larsen (5), Kaleb Howerton (4) and Max Valdez (4). Their next game will be held on their home court next, against American Leadership Academy on Tuesday, Nov. 26.