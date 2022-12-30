Parenting Classes Beginning Soon

Those that are looking to strengthen their relationship with their teen heading into the new year have been given a great opportunity from USU Extension.

“Active Parenting of Teens: Families in Action” classes are being offered to Carbon, Emery and Grand county parents and caregivers. The Grand County classes begin first on Jan. 18 and will take place again on Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 and 8.

In Carbon County, classes begin on Jan. 23. They will continue on Jan. 30, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13. Emery County’s classes will start on Feb. 6 and take place again on Feb. 13, 21 and 27.

More information on these classes can be found online at extension.usu.edu/be-epic/events.