Parents Urged to Consider Signing Students Up for a Beginning Band Class

CHS Press Release

As we head into the school registration period, please take a look at your child’s current schedule and we invite you to consider signing up for a beginning band class. Our community has a rich history in instrumental music and in supporting our local band programs. We encourage you to help us to continue that tradition. Our Carbon High School Band program begins in 6th grade. Each year, the students will add valuable skills that build up their abilities, preparing them for musical experiences during and beyond high school. By trying a band class, Carbon County students do not miss out on athletics or other educational opportunities, but by not trying a band class, they can miss an opportunity that is difficult to begin later in their high school career.

Our students in the band program are doing great things! The Marching Band was the 3A State Champion during their competition season last year and are looking to defend that title this season. The group performs all over the state of Utah, in parades, and at sporting events. This group is recognized throughout our community and now all across the state. The Marching Band experience also includes the chance to learn skills in percussion and color guard if interested.

The CHS Jazz Band has performed at State festival the last several years and been involved in many community events and other fun performances throughout the school year. The Wind Ensemble was recently a featured performance at the State School Board/Superintendents’ Conference in Salt Lake City.

We can’t say enough about our Carbon High Drumline, they continue to delight and impress at sporting events and community activities throughout Carbon County.

We understand that not every student who joins beginning band will stay and want to participate in the above activities. However, stepping out of our comfort zone often times helps us discover new talents and provides opportunities we enjoy and cherish for a lifetime. We encourage our students to push themselves in an activity that requires growth and work. We ask them to focus on their individual learning and then apply that into working as a group to create something very special. We hope they will learn that hard work can lead to fun as they develop skills.

Students can do band and other activities, including sports. Over the last couple of years, members of the band program have been captains of the football team, captains on the tennis team, run varsity cross country and track, competed in swim and wrestling, as well as participated in many other activities and clubs. Furthermore, we now have students from our band program on scholarship at every major college/university in Utah (You do not need to be a music major to receive a scholarship). We have a student who performed across Europe for 2 weeks as a member of the Utah Ambassadors of Music, with more looking at joining the Utah Ambassadors next year.

We ask you and your incoming sixth grade students, if interested, to be part of our future. Try something that can build and lead to other opportunities. Make memories that will last a lifetime. Be part of a program that has been a proud, celebrated tradition over the last century. We welcome you to check out ALL of the amazing experiences in Carbon County’s 6th – 12th grade Band Program.