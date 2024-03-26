Parkdale Welcomes Youngsters for Easter Egg Hunt

Parkdale Health & Rehab of Price invited youngsters in the community to their facility to get in the spring spirit by participating in an Easter egg hunt.

This was hosted on Friday, March 22, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Children eagerly awaited the go-ahead to scoop up colorful eggs all over the lawn before being instructed to search through their eggs, keep the candy and various prizes, then return to eggs to Parkdale staff.

An opportunity to win fun Easter-themed prizes was also available in various eggs throughout the lawn.

“What an amazing day we had here at Parkdale today. Thank you to everyone that came out,” Parkdale shared. “We had a great turnout and the weather was in our favor, giving a break from the rain just in time.”