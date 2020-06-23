Parking Lot Events at Ponderosa Grill Planned for Movie Enthusiasts

By Julie Johansen

Movie goers began to line up in the parking lot of Ponderosa Grill in Huntington at dusk on Saturday evening to watch “RV” starring Robin Williams. Jim and Sara Gordon, owners of the restaurant, had arranged with a vendor for the screen and movie to play in their parking lot. A Friday night movie, “The Sandlot,” was also shown and welcomed members of the community.

The public was invited to bring lawn chairs, air mattresses or the back of their pickup to view the screen. Popcorn, snacks and other concessions were sold for movie goers and outside dining from the restaurant was also available.

Plans are underway to continue showing movies in the parking lot and Jim’s hopes are that a bigger screen can be obtained. How often or regular this activity happens is still under consideration; however, on the evening of July 4, a movie and other fun is being planned. Health department requirements will be followed throughout the event.