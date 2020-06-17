Parking Lot Movie Coming to Ponderosa Grill

Members of the community are invited to participate in a parking lot event at Ponderosa Grill in Huntington on Saturday, June 20.

The event will kick off with karaoke at 8 p.m. and last for one hour. Following that, the movie will get underway at dark around 9:20 p.m. The movie will be “RV” starring Robin Williams.

Tickets to the event are $7 per person. Kids five and under are free. Each attendee is encouraged to bring a folding chair and an appetite to enjoy food during the festivities under the nighttime sky.