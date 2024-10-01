Patriotism At Its Best

By Julie Johansen

Orangeville American Legion Post 39 hosted a Walk for the Fallen and American Flag Retirement Ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 28. The walk began at 10 a.m. and was well attended by county and local leaders, as well many veterans and their families.

The walk was 2.2 miles to honor the 22 veterans who succumb to suicide every day in the United States. The program quoted “…losing their battle to invisible wounds of war. Sometimes even to live is an act of courage.” The group was welcomed by Post Commander Don Gardner, who turned the mike over to Post Adjutant Brittney Richards who gave the instructions to the large group waiting to walk.

The group walked along Main Street of Orangeville south to Bott Lane and back to the Community Center. When the group returned to the Community Center in Orangeville, a barbecue luncheon had been prepared by Orangeville City, with help from volunteers and the Legion Auxiliary. After eating, Richards gave a video presentation to the veterans and challenge coins to all who walked.

A flag retirement ceremony followed in the park at 2 p.m. Commander Gardner called veterans to attention and proceeded with the ceremony. Assisting him was prior commander Mack Huntington, Lee Jeffs and several American Legion members. Taps were played as the flags were properly retired. Patriotism was displayed with honor.