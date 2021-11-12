Patsy Tryon

Our loving Mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on November 7, 2021, peacefully of natural causes. She was born in Consumers, Utah on November 29, 1936, to Pete and Stella Perea, and was raised in Price, Utah. After she graduated from Carbon High School in 1955, she moved to San Diego, California where she met Tom Wright and they married. They moved to Price and had their first child Cori. They later moved to New Haven, Connecticut where Jeff and Traci were born. After Traci was born, they returned home to Price and later divorced. She married Rex Tryon on December 11, 1965, and they were married for 44 years until his passing in 2010.

Our Mom had a heart of gold. She was always there as our friend and confidant. She adored her grandchildren, and the feeling was mutual. Family was her life and spending time together meant everything to her. When family visited her home, she always prepared a delicious feast fit for a celebration including a main course, several sides, bread and butter, and delectable desserts. She was the ultimate caregiver; you could not leave her home without a snack and beverage for the road. Our Mom loved visiting Lake Powell, camping, and of course playing the slot machines in Nevada with family and friends. She was a ball of energy and could run circles around her grandchildren. She loved Elvis Presley; she saw him live when she lived in San Diego and her friend Susie took her to Graceland. Our Mom was an extremely hard worker, yet still made time to take care of her family with immense selflessness and dedication. She was extraordinarily generous and would give the shirt off her back to those in need.

Our Mom radiated love and her smile would light up the room. She had a merry laugh that would bring cheer to those around her. Our Mom was witty and always had a quick comeback; she would banter with her sons-in-law regularly. Her kind voice could ease any worry or ailment. She had a knack for making you feel good about yourself, feel confident in pursuing your dreams, and proud of your accomplishments. With a few caring words, she could make anyone around her feel better.

Our Mom was truly loved and will be terribly missed by all. She lives on through us when we are kind to someone in need, when we help someone feel better, when we cook a delicious meal for our loved ones, and, above all, when we care for our families. Our Mom will always be in our hearts and will never be forgotten.

Pat is survived by her brothers Dick, Ralph, Ron (Peggy), and Gary (Irene) Perea, sister-in-law Petra Tryon, brother- in-law David (Judy) Tryon, children Cori (Rory) Barnes, Jeff (Kelly) Wright, and Traci (Sling) Herrman, grandchildren Season Gunderson, Amy (Dan) Cowan, Jake (Devon) Barnes, Daryl Kerrick Wright, Kyllee (Matt) Sleck, Baylee (Nick) Drage, Tyler (Brianna) Herrman, Hannah Wright, Brit (Shane) Wible, and Tiffany Sayes, great-grandchildren Marcus, Brooklyn, Madison, Mia, Kyler, Ava, JayCee, Cole, Asia, Mila, Gabriel, Brie, Kelton, Taric, Ellie, Gracen, Jack, and Gibson, and great-great- grandchildren Noah and Amelia.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, husband Rex Tryon, mother-in-law Irene Tryon, sister-in-law Connie Perea, and grandsons Chainey Gunderson, and Braydon Barnes.

A celebration of Patsy’s life will be on November 27, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com