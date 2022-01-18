Paul E. Mikich

1963-2022

Resided in Huntington, Utah

Paul was on August 20, 1963 born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Dallas and Nola Mikich. He enjoyed fishing, camping and fixing everything he could salvage. He was a jack of all trades and loved to putter with cars and lawn mowers. He had clever solutions to fix unique problems and could turn what others considered junk to something of value. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He was quick witted and would always have a comeback that would make you laugh. Paul fought a long hard battle before passing and is finally free from pain and enjoying his loved ones who passed before him.

He is survived by his mother, Nola Mikich and siblings LynnAnn Day (David), Jerry Mikich (Selyna) and Kathy Mikich-Ivie (Joel) and his constant companion and loving pet, Sidney. He was blessed to have many loving nieces and nephews who he enjoyed. Special thanks and appreciation to his nephew Ryan who spent time for many visits at the care centers and hospital to bring him food and keep him company. Special thanks to Liz who sent him his very first bouquet of flowers.

The family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the wonderful care and compassion given to Paul by the staff at Rocky Mountain Care hospice and Emery County Care and Rehab. We love you, rest in peace. The family will have a celebration of his life later this year at a location to be determined. Friends and family may sign the guest book and share memories of Paul at www.heritagefuneralhomeutah.com