Paul Pugliese Honored for Super Service

During the regularly scheduled Carbon County Commission meeting on Wednesday evening, tourism specialist Tina Henrie announced the August Tourism Super Service Award Recipient.

First, Henrie remarked that it was encouraging to see how many came forward to nominate their peers this time around. She then said this is the second time that August’s recipient has been nominated. Henrie proceeded in presenting the award to Paul Pugliese of Tire King.

Pugliese was credited with venturing out no matter what day or time to help a stranded motorist, many times without expecting payment. Pugliese was given his certificate as well as a gift card to spend within the community. The commissioners then took time to personally thank Pugliese.

“Thanks for being such a great ambassador for our community,” said Commission Chair Casey Hopes.

He remarked that when tourists are treated well, it goes a long way. Commissioner Tony Martines stated that Pugliese is a really good man and it is just his demeanor, with Commissioner Larry Jensen echoing his fellow commissioners’ sentiments.