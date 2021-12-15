Paul Richard Pacheco, known as dad, brother, Grandpa, friend, and “Pastor Dick” was called home to be with the Lord after a vigilant battle of sickness. He overcame covid, but sepsis set in relentlessly. Dick took his new assignment on doing Kingdom work on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Dick was born to Phyllis Ulibarri in Dragerton, Utah on June 17, 1945. He was the 5th child of 6 siblings: LeRoy; Loretta; Joyce; Norma; and Lynda. Dick grew up in Helper, UT. He is survived by his wife Konnie of 24 years, his combined family of Paul Pacheco; Brandon Pacheco; Cari( Paul) Chacon; Chandra (John) Boulden; Jamie Hulce; and Deserae (Brett) Roderick; giving him 13 grandchildren.

He loved his kids and family. Together there were many trips to Pismo Beach, camping, hiking and jeeping the trails of Moab. Dick loved fishing at Hidden Lake at any opportunity, rock hounding, and cutting open rocks to see what amazing thing was inside. Just like he knew something amazing was inside each person he met.

Dick graduated from the new Carbon High School in 1963 as the first graduating class. This was a miracle in its own as he was probably fishing on more days than attending class. Directly after High School graduation he joined the Navy where he worked in the engine room. It was during this time that he became a skilled electrician. He served 2 years.

One of the many interesting jobs that he had over the years was working in Oxnard, CA at an Aerospace plant. He worked on the “Eagle” which was the space craft that landed on the moon with the mission Apollo 11 in 1969. Dick worked on the electronics of the legs that extended out.

Yearning to be outside, Dick was ready to move on from the Aerospace plant and its concrete walls. He applied for “any” available job with the Forest Service. There just happened to be a job packing and riding mules in the back country of the Los Padres Mountains near Ojai, CA. Within a few years he was recognized for his hard work and selected by a Hot Shot firefighting crew. Shortly thereafter, he advanced to an Engine Crew in Rose Valley, CA, and then he went on to be part of a helicopter crew. A soon followed promotion landed him the position of Fire Management of a helicopter crew. He also learned how to fly a helicopter!

Dick’s passion and competitiveness for fighting fires flamed through his blood throughout his life. His Hot Shot crew was recognized many times as the best in the state of CA and they were recognized at the national level as well. Dick and his crew were a significant part of the Yellowstone fire in 1989.

He and his crew streamlined systems of procedures and equipment to make a fire fighters task more efficient. He got the biggest smile on his face when we drove out to the Pack Creek Fire Command Center in Moab this summer where he found these procedures and equipment still being used.

Dick spent 23 years fighting fires before retiring from the Forest Service. It was at this time he brought his family to Moab. Moving to Moab was fulfilling a childhood dream that was instilled in him after spending time with his grandfather who worked at Pace Ranch in Castle Valley and the La Sal Mountains. His dream came true.

His love of being outside designing and building pergolas, landed him a position at Moab BLM Office with the Campground Maintenance crew. If you have visited Big Bend Campground, Fisher Towers, Gold Barr, or the Needles Overlook, these are just a few of the many campgrounds and trails that he developed and worked on. He was known for making trails wheelchair accessible, curving, and staining sidewalks, moving trees and plants in the pathway rather than to toss them aside.

At retirement, Dick had spent 38 years working for the Federal Government.

The passion he loved the best, however, was serving God through Pastoring the River of Life Church, serving the community of Moab, and coming alongside folks’ needing recovery from addictive life styles.

He pastored for 21 years. He preached over 2,500 sermons. During this time he continued to build, develop, and sometimes plow a new way for people needing a new start. He was affiliated with 13 different Recovery Homes around the west. Many men and women have been helped with their lives changed completely, and families reunited because he believed in them. The flame in his blood lives on. Many hours were spent by hospital beds with people going through detox, encouraging them that there is a better way. He was a resource for people that were desperate for change in their lives.

Pastor Dick had another dream. He dreamed of a Faith Based Coalition as a venue to unite people together and serve the community of Moab. The purpose was to simply serve Moab making a difference. The Coalition has been going strong for 5 years. A few of the projects started are getting snacks for the kids at the Grand County Library for the after school program; helping to purchase extra things for the residents at Canyonlands Care Center; working with the film commission and Grand County High School to get student led essays or videos of why not to use drugs, awarding them with cash prizes; buying school supplies for Back-to-School; helping with the Light Parade; recognizing 9/11 and honoring our local first responders with a chili cook-off in Swanny Park.

Pastor Dick served as the Chair on a State Committee called System of Care, again helping families stay together. He worked with Seekhaven, Moab Solutions, the Multicultural Center, and other resources to find ways to accommodate needs of the community or people.

Being a Veteran himself Dick had a heart for Vets. River of Life partnered up with the Veterans Charity Ride. A Moab based motorcycle therapy organization that helps veterans who have traumatic injuries or have lost limbs due to their service for our country.

He will be missed by many. As a close friend of Pastor Dick said, ‘He may have a new life, but we want to continue his old life, helping people.” Pastor Dick had a great smile, a twinkle in his eye, and a big heart that fought to the end.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday December 17, 2021 at 11:00 at the River of Life Church located at 2651 Arroyo Road with live streaming on Spanish Valley Mortuary Facebook page. There will be an open mic so please bring your stories with you! Inurnment with Military Rites will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Moab, Utah.

Thank you, Spanish Valley Mortuary, for managing all the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the River of Life Church in behalf of the men’s recovery program, another dream of Pastor Dick.

You may send condolences to the family at www.SpanishValleyMortuary.com