PCPD Announces New Animal Control/Ordinance Enforcement Officer

The Price City Police Department (PCPD) began last weekend on a high note by announcing the appointment of the new Animal Control/Ordinance Enforcement Officer, Shelby Sweet.

The PCPD stated that Sweet has been working diligently to learn about the various Price City Ordinances. Citizens will begin seeing more of Sweet as ordinance issues throughout the city start to be addressed. There has not been a full-time officer in this position for several months and Sweet will start by issuing warnings.

Citations will only be issued after warnings are not addressed or appear to be ignored by those that have received them, according to the police department.

“Ordinance enforcement aims to preserve safety, health and order, enhance the community’s appearance, protect the environment, maintain property values, and ensure a high quality of life for its residents,” the PCPD shared.

Those that are interested in knowing the city ordinances can find them here.