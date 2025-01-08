PCPD Releases Statement on Pinnacle Canyon Academy Lockdown

Parents began to grow concerned when it was noticed that many police cars had arrived at Pinnacle Canyon Academy on Wednesday afternoon.

The Price City Police Department (PCPD) stated that the school had received information regarding a student that was possibly armed. The police were contacted and a lockdown was initiated, as per protocol, according to the police department.

Officers contacted the student and determined that there had not been immediate threats, as the student was not armed. The police department would like the community to be aware that there was no active threat and there is also no continued concern at this time.

“Price City Police would like to recognize the quick actions by staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy along with the prompt response to assist by the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Adult Probation and Parole, Wellington City Police, and the Utah Highway Patrol,” PCPD shared.