PCPD, Residents Address Recent Encounter with Stranger Entering Home

On Sept. 5, near 400 South, at approximately 8:30 p.m., two Price City residents had a terrifying encounter with an unknown male subject who walked into the couple’s home, through their front door, as the couple was winding down for the night and enjoying a movie together.

Kaitlyn Cave, along with her fiancé, stated they had no clue who the man was. Cave stated they asked that the man identify himself to which he replied “Brandon.” Cave advised that her and her fiancé were unable to make out the subject’s last name as his words were a bit slurred.

Cave stated that the subject then asked if a Mike lived in the home, to which they replied no and asked him to please leave their home.

“He left and closed the door and I jumped up and dead bolted and locked the door and when I did that he tried to open our door again,” stated Cave.

Cave stated that after the man was unsuccessful in re-entering the home, he proceeded to stand in front of their home for approximately half an hour. Cave stated that during this time her fiancé had called Price City Dispatch to inform them of the ongoing situation.

Cave said that, although the Price City Police Department (PCPD) acted quickly, the subject had already left on foot toward Carbon Avenue. The PCPD patrolled the area for quite some time, but was unfortunately unable to locate the subject.

Cave wanted to express her gratitude to the PCPD for their swift response and helpfulness. The unknown male subject is said to be about 5’10″ in height, late 30s and icy silver hair.

Price City Police Captain Brandon Ratcliffe stated that while they have a couple of suspects in mind, based off of the description they were given, they don’t have any definite suspects as of right now.

Capt. Ratcliffe had the following safety tips for residents: