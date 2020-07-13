Peach Days Plans to Continue with Modifications

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler.

By Julie Johansen

Plans for this year’s Peach Days were discussed further at the Ferron City Council meeting on Wednesday evening.

Although these plans are still tentative, there will be no mud bog, horse races, soapbox derby or dance. On Tuesday, the pageants will be for contestants and judges only. They will be live streamed and will be open to boys as well. The dessert contest will only be open to judges.

The bike ride and possibly the fun run are slated for Wednesday while a drive-in movie is planned for Thursday. On Friday evening, a night golf tournament and fireworks are scheduled at Millsite. A car show and nighttime light parade are slated for Saturday.

Next, Resolution 2020-7 adopting the 2019-20 budget was approved. Ordinance 2020-3 adding RV to Zone R-2-7500 was also adopted.

Kasey Edgehouse then reported on the golf course. He stated that after 4.5 years of construction on Millsite Reservoir, the golf course has lost about $1 million. Mayor Adele Justice said she is still working with the Bureau of Land Management to obtain the lease so that Great Life can manage the course.

Edgehouse added that the course needs new equipment for upkeep. The council members said they would approve two new pieces of equipment if they can find the funds.

Councilman Chris Winn reported that the sidewalk on the junior high road is complete and looks really good. He also shared that planning and zoning has decided to focus on the curb and gutter and will try to get a partnership with the state, Castle Valley Special Service District and the owners to replace the sidewalk in front of Big Mountain Lodge.

Councilwoman Shala Hunsaker shared a picture of the sign that Conovers are placing on the corner of their business lot. The city contributed $1,000 of economic development money to help fund the sign. Hunsaker also shared pictures of stone slabs that will be used for the city’s welcome signs. She has received permission to place the south sign on Chris Larsen’s property and the north sign on Grant Nelson’s property.

Councilman Dell Mead reported that the Urban Deer Control program will begin in August and will run through Oct. 15. They have one trap ready and hope to have more. Those with any nuisance deer on their property are encouraged to contact city hall. The property owner where the deer was found will have first claim to the harvest of the meat as recompense for any damage to their property. If they pass on this opportunity, the next person on the donation list will be contacted. Those wishing to be on the donation list should contact city hall.

Councilman Troy Winter expressed his desire to have the coal trucks moved from the fairgrounds so that there will be more room for the the Castle Valley Livestock Show, which is scheduled for July 17 and 18. He then questioned notifications of emergencies because some citizens did not know about the recent water line break.

Mayor Justice announced that all employees will receive a 3% raise. The Millsite golf pro and ground keepers will also receive raises also as they are doing such a good job, the mayor said. She then reported that the city’s expense could increase by $100 per week as the county is proposing a $25 charge for each roll off dumpster.

The council concluded by commending the “March For America” event that was hosted on the Fourth of July, but reminded everyone to follow the proper protocol when organizing events like this. Permits should have been filed with the city before closing State Street, the council stated.