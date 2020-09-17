Peach Days: The COVID-19 Edition *Photo Gallery*

Elected officials, volunteers and city employees worked around the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that the 2020 Peach Days celebrated was not lacking. Though smaller than most years, the events still welcomed locals for a variety of fun activities last weekend.

On Friday, attendees were treated to an evening bike ride as well as virtual bingo and a fun run. Entries were also accepted for the annual exhibits that were displayed for all to enjoy throughout the weekend. The Ferron City Fire Department capped off the evening with a firework display.

Following tradition, Peach Days once again featured the highly-anticipated Field of Flags. A sunrise ceremony on Saturday debuted the flags that stretched as far as the eye could see. Attendees were also treated to a car show, chalk dance and cornhole tournament. The festivities ended with a light parade on Saturday evening.