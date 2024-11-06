Pedaling into the Future: USU Eastern Unveils New Mountain Biking Team to Boost Athletics and Community

PRICE – USU Eastern is excited to announce the addition of a Mountain Biking Team to its Athletic Department, a move that aligns with the university’s mission to grow and diversify its athletic programs. The decision to launch the team is deeply rooted in the school’s commitment to providing more opportunities for students while also fostering the development of mountain biking in the local community.

“We want to continue to expand, grow, and compete at USU Eastern athletics,” said Jess Brinkerhoff, who is overseeing the introduction of the team. “Providing a wide range of opportunities for students plays a major part, but also because our community is developing very talented riders and already supporting this amazing sport. We also wanted to be a part of the growth and development of mountain biking in our community.”

The new team will offer exciting opportunities for students, not only in terms of athletic development but also through scholarship opportunities. “Athletically, it’s a way students who love this sport can continue to improve those skills and compete, where they would probably only continue this recreationally after high school until now,” Brinkerhoff explained. The team will provide scholarships based on skill levels, giving students the chance to hone their abilities and participate in competitive racing at a collegiate level.

When it comes to training and competitions, USU Eastern’s Mountain Biking Team will compete in the Intermountain Conference, facing off against other schools in Utah and Colorado, and potentially racing in USA Cycling competitions. The university also plans to bring mountain biking events to the local community. “We hope to host a race in our community before too long on the amazing trails we already have,” Brinkerhoff said.

As with all student-athletes at USU Eastern, those on the Mountain Biking Team will be supported both academically and athletically. “These students will have a coach, admin support, academic support, and all the things they need to excel in the classroom and on the race track,” said Brinkerhoff. This holistic approach ensures that students can thrive in their education while pursuing their passion for mountain biking.