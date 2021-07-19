Pedestrians Struck on Price Main Street

Authorities were paged to an auto vs. pedestrian accident in Price on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred at the intersection of Carbon Avenue and Main Street at approximately 2 p.m.

According to early reports, the accident involved two pedestrians that had been hit, including a 21-year-old female and a small child. The reporting party stated that the adult female was awake and breathing but complaining of hip pain. The small child was also awake and breathing but suffered a head laceration.

Crews from the Price City Police Department, Price City Fire Department, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol and Carbon County Ambulance were paged to the scene. The two pedestrians were transported for medical care.

Traffic was temporarily impaired and redirected while crews assessed the scene. Additional details on the accident have not yet been released. Check back to ETV News for more information as it is made available.