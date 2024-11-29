Perfect Morning for a 5K Turkey Trot

The Carbon Events and Recreation Complex (CERCUT) hosted their annual Turkey Trot. Members of the community gathered on the chilly morning, for the perfect way to start out the day, with a 5K walk/run.

Lincoln Marsing finished the race in 0:24.52, earning him the number one spot in the youth division. Cody Hunt finished in first place in the mens group with a time of 0:18.23. Kassi Sicilia finished soon after, as the first woman and second overall to cross the line.

Other participants were Dani Cramer, Michael Peter, Ben Matheson, Marsing, Kilee Hunt, Luke Matheson, Esauu Rojas, Leslie Holzer, Braden Orr, Vicki Matheson, Nikkole Bales, Traxton Childs, Alex Burrows, Desiree Buchmiller, Veronica Kratman, Sage Van Ausdal, Madi Thomas, Kristalyn Hepworth, Aubree Sicilia, Candice Buchmiller, Camarley Buchmiller, Cindy Rowley, Jordan Burrows, Melanie Curwen and Rebecca Matheson.

CERCUT congratulated all the participants and gave special thanks to their employees, along with the community and supporters of the event. There is hope that our community will make this a great way to start their holidays in years to come.