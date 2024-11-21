Perfecting the Craft with Positivity and Hard Work

Tresa Skinner begins hers first year as head coach of the Emery Spardettes’. This year she is assisted by Anya LeRoy, BreeLynn Bennett and Novy Jones. The captains this year will be Serinity LeRoy and Addie Petersen.

“These two young women have been such incredible leaders and I wouldn’t be able to do this without them. This is their fourth year as Spardettes and it most definitely shows in the way they represent themselves and The Spardettes. They bring such a positive, hardworking attitude EVERYDAY. They are some of the most respectful and kind teenagers I’ve ever met. They are big sisters to the entire team, picking them up when they are down, pushing them to reach their goals and be the best versions of themselves possible. They fill in my weaknesses with their years of experience and knowledge and they have the most beautiful hearts and souls! I love them and this team so much,” said Coach Skinner.

She was then asked what the team has been doing during the off-season to improve their skills, “This Spardette team has worked incredibly hard this off-season! I am so proud of them. We started things off early this year with our Camp in May. This 2-day camp includes them learning three routines, Hip hop, Pom, and Jazz, some technique training and a lot of team bonding. In the months following, we have had three sessions with three different amazing choreographers to learn our competition routines, which include Dance, Military, and Show. These young women continue their strength and conditioning training ALL YEAR and build on that each week to be ready for our competition season. They are such talented athletes!”

Finishing with the teams’ goals and expectations this year, “My goals and expectations for the team are to prepare them the best I can to not only be ready for their competition season, but to help them grow as both a team and individually, help them better perfect their craft, and create a safe and loving environment for them. My goal at the end of the year is for every dancer to look back and be proud of the work they put in, be proud of the progress they’ve made, to feel like they grew both as a dancer and as a young women, and to be grateful for the year. These young women have far exceeded my expectations! I am so grateful I get to be their coach.”