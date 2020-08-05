Perimeter Secured for Water Canyon Fire

As of 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was able to report that fire crews have secured the Water Canyon Fire perimeter and the blaze is contained to 107 acres. The fire is burning near East Carbon.

On Tuesday, the fire was reported to be between 100 and 200 acres. As of Wednesday, there was still one helicopter crew, as well as two ground crews, working to contain the blaze. Due to the success of the firefighters, the sheriff’s office anticipates that demobilization will begin on Thursday.