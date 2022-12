Alaric sadly lost an eye to a very severe eye infection, but it doesn’t stop him one bit. He’s a big boy and has extra toes to make up for only having 1 eye! He loves food. He is a tiny bit more independent, but likes scratches and pets once he’s warmed up to you. He isn’t huge on being held, but tolerates it sometimes!

For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.