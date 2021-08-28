Pet of the Week | Betty

Betty is a sweet old gal looking for a quiet home to kick back and spend her golden years. She is very friendly and affectionate, doesn’t have a mean bone in her body! but she does scare easily and can be quite shy in a loud environment. She doesn’t like being held much but does enjoy cuddling when she feels safe. Children tend to be a little too crazy for Betty, so she would prefer a home with adults. She gets along with other cats but would appreciate being an only cat or being siblings with other calm cats. She is not a fan of kittens. Dogs are too big and scary for betty, but a lazy/laidback/senior dog may be okay.

For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.