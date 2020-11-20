Pet of the Week | Daiquiri

Daiquri is a cuddly girl. She can get around as long as she has proper flooring for traction. She is a sweet heart and is the only one of her siblings able to climb onto the couch.

Cerebellar hypoplasia is a neurological condition in which the cerebellum is smaller than usual or not completely developed. It has been reported in many animal species. In cats, this condition is also called “Wobbly Cat Syndrome.”

ADOPTION FEE

$85/ for one $130/ for two $200/ for three

For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.