My name is Freya. That’s right, the goddess of beauty and I know it. I mean, just look at my face! I’m very loving, but I can be a little sassy sometimes. I would love a house where I can get lots of attention with maybe a cat friend or two. I can be kind of bossy with dogs, but I adore kids!

For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.