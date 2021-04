Golda is your typical big teddy bear: loves being held, having cuddle time, and petting sessions! He has great hygiene and household manners, and has loved everyone he’s met so far. Golda does take a little time to warm up to new places, but once he knows he’s home, he becomes the sweetest of love bugs.

For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.