Pet of the Week | Henry

Henry is as loving as he is big! He loves his people and is absolutely content to just chill next to you. He doesn’t like being held, but loves cuddling on his own terms, and never passes up a few scratches on the head. He loves bopping things, and people, with his head to get attention. Like the cat version of a fist bump! He does do okay with some cats, but can get a bit grumpy if they get in his space. He would be best in a home without other male cats, as he can be a little standoffish with them. Henry would do great with kids as long as they don’t try to carry him around, not that a child could lift him anyway, henry is solid!! He hasn’t been tested around dogs, but is a confident enough cat that he would probably be okay with one that is willing to give him his space.

For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.