Meet Japan

If you want a sweet, low maintenance kitty, Japan is your girl! She loves attention, and loves talking to her people, but is also content to hangout around the house. She doesnt like sharing the attention with other cats, but otherwise does well with them. She would be okay with dogs, and would be great with children. Japan is calm enough to lounge with the adults, but playful enough to keep kids occupied as well, best of both worlds!