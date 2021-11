Juliet is as sweet as she is shy. She will need a home with lots of patience, as she can take weeks to feel comfortable in a new home. Once she starts to feel at home, she’s nothing but sweet and affectionate. She enjoys being held for short periods of time, and loves cuddling on laps! She is scared easily by other cats, but gets along well otherwise.

For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.