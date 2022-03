Kona is available for adoption! She is a 10 week old collie mix. She loves to chase her ball & is already working on house training with her foster mom. She has already learned to sit & would be an amazing addition to any family.

Her adoption fee is $200 & includes her spay, microchip & vaccinations. If you’d like to meet Kona please email us at cvarescue@gmail.com

For more information, please contact Castle Valley Animal Rescue at (435) 630-4311.