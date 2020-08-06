Pet of the Week | Mamosa

Mamosa has the least mobility of her siblings. She can get around to an extent. She is a super sweet cuddly loving girl.

Cerebellar hypoplasia is a neurological condition in which the cerebellum is smaller than usual or not completely developed. It has been reported in many animal species. In cats, this condition is also called “Wobbly Cat Syndrome.” Must have Carpet No stairs or properly blocked Multiple short litter boxes Heavy food and water dishes $85/ for one $130/ for two $200/ for three.

For more information please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.