Pet of the Week | Miracle

This sweetheart is Miracle!

Miracle has mild brain damage from a prolonged high fever as a kitten.

Miracle is a shy little thing. She warms up to you though and loves her scratches! She’s playful and likes her food! She takes some time to warm up to you, but once she does she’s the cutest thing! She will need a low feeder food and water dish. She would also benefit from a litter box like the ones in the pictures. She uses the litter box great, but sometimes in the middle of going she loses her balance and falls out. If you don’t mind the VERY rare case of cleaning up an accident, a regular litter box is just fine.

Miracle is spayed, up to date on her shots, and will be microchipped.

For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.