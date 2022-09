Mittens can be a little shy at first, but he will quickly open up to his forever home! Once he opens up, he likes to play and cuddle. Mittens loves covered areas like cat houses to hang out in when he isn’t cuddling. He would love nothing more than a home with a nice cat tree! We believe he will adapt well to most situations.

For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook. Car